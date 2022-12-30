1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Whitehaven

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after four people were shot in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Brooks Road just before 2 a.m. on Friday for a shooting.

According to MPD, four people were shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and three people were taken to area hospitals by private car, police said.

Our FOX13 crews on the scene counted 21 evidence markers.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

