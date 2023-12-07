Investigation underway after shootings leave two dead and two injured

Dec. 7—GREEN VALLEY — Troopers and crime scene investigators were dispatched Wednesday after a shooting left two people dead and another two injured on New Hope-Ceres Road in Mercer County.

Units of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment and deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office were quickly at the scene after the shootings were reported around 3 p.m. at 261 New Hope-Ceres Road.

Troopers and deputies soon had the road blocked off at both ends and crime scene tape was put up around the residence. Ambulances with the Bluefield Rescue Squad were also present.

The suspect in the shootings was one of the deceased individuals. He was not shot by law enforcement, according a Daily Telegraph official source.

"The suspect is not at large," the official source said.

Bystanders were asked to stay well back from the home while troopers conducted their investigation. Deputies leaving the scene declined to answer questions from the Daily Telegraph, saying it was a State Police investigation.

Troopers continued to leave and arrive at the scene. At some points, people could be heard crying near the house. The investigation continued after sunset.

Around 5:35 p.m., a van from the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Response Team arrived at New Hope-Ceres Road.

The investigation was continuing Wednesday evening and additional details were unavailable. The names of the deceased and the injured individuals were not released.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com and Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com

