Rolling shootout in Tacoma ends with crash, one injury

Tacoma police are investigating a shootout between two cars that resulted in a crash and one injury.

Police said people inside the cars were “interacting” with one another in the 1600 block of South 35th Street, exchanged gunfire and then fled.

One car hit a corner too fast and rolled, police said. Everyone inside the car then fled on foot, except a person who suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

Two houses and two cars nearby also were hit by bullets, but no one was injured, according to police.

Neighbors KIRO 7 talked to about the shooting said they heard nearly 25 gunshots, then everyone fled.

They thought everything had ended but saw a car that had rolled into a ditch.

One resident said she was inside her home when she heard the chaos and called 911 after bullets struck her home.

“I ended up with four bullet holes in my house and then a bullet came to my ceiling into my stairway. I mean, I’m glad it was raining because normally there’s little kids next doo playing at that time and they would’ve been outside,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer told KIRO 7 that her daughter is now scared to leave their home.





