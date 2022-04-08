Investigation underway after shots fired during argument at Coyote Ugly nightclub in Destin

DESTIN — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deputy reportedly heard two shots fired at the Coyote Ugly nightclub Friday morning.

A deputy was talking to a witness regarding a disturbance at the nightclub in Destin just after midnight when he heard two shots fired from the business’s west parking lot, according to an OCSO news release.

OCSO deputies found two shell casings following reports of shots fired in the Coyote Ugly nightclub parking lot in Destin early Friday.

Two shell casings were found in the area. Deputies also spotted a man running across U.S. Highway 98 who told them he had been in an argument with a man who said he had a concealed carry gun permit and “was going to kill everybody,” the OCSO reported.

The suspect was described as a thinly built black man wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. There were no reports of injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile application.

