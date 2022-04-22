Investigation underway after shots fired, truck stolen at Lacey school parking lot

Thurston County sheriff’s deputies and detectives are investigating after shots were fired and a truck was stolen from the parking lot of an elementary school in Lacey Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began as a robbery at Buddies Grocery on Martin Way East in Olympia.

Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle which crashed near Olympic View Elementary in Lacey.

A person who was in that vehicle fired shots from a semi-automatic pistol into the ground while trying to carjack a vehicle in the school’s parking lot.

The person was able to carjack a gray Toyota Tundra with Washington license plate C98976Y.

Deputies pursued the stolen Tundra into Pierce County where they lost the truck.

