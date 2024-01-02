Investigation underway after sinkhole opens in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
The sinkhole, which is about 20 feet deep, is located on Sixth Avenue between 68th and Senator streets.
The sinkhole, which is about 20 feet deep, is located on Sixth Avenue between 68th and Senator streets.
Discover the best vacuums — including upright vacuums, stick vacuums, handheld vacuums and robovacs — for every type of cleaning job.
The world's largest cryptocurrency topped $45,000 as investors bet on mainstream acceptance of digital assets in 2024.
The Nasdaq fell over 1% as Wall Street started 2024 on a sluggish note.
These 10 fantasy assets helped championship teams secure the title in Week 17. Jorge Martin highlights them and more.
'Saved my tires': Nearly 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
Better sleep starts here: 55,000+ Amazon reviewers give this mask a perfect five-star rating.
Out of eight 2024 GMC Sierra trims, prices go up on just three, from $500 to $700. The other five see their base prices drop anywhere from $500 to $1,895.
Porsche launches the 992.2-series 911 in 2024 with a new 3.6-liter flat-six engine, more power, and plans for a hybrid model in two outputs around 2025.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Plus, score big discounts on weighted blankets, comforters and mattresses.
Score beautiful drapes in tons of gorgeous colors.
Nearly 23,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong!
Also on mega markdown: a cozy electric blanket for $30 (was $80), a bestselling air fryer for half off and so much more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Polaris partners with Sebastien Loeb Racing to run two specially modified RZR Pro Factory R rigs in the 2024 Dakar Rally, trying to win the SSV class.
When the pratfalls of life get in the way - and possibly damage your iPhone - this case will protect it.
More than 16,00 shoppers rave about these socks.
NASA's Europa Clipper mission is set to launch in October 2024 to study whether the icy Jupiter moon could support life. In a campaign called Message in a Bottle, NASA has invited the public to have their names added to the spacecraft alongside a poem by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón.