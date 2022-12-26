Investigation underway after South Carolina man stabbed to death, coroner says

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed and killed, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Kennard A. Thomas, a 32-year-old Aiken resident, was the victim, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.

At about 1:30 a.m., New Ellenton police officers and Aiken County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at a home in the 500 block of Camel Street, according to the release. That’s in New Ellenton, near U.S. 278/Williston Road.

Law enforcement officers found Thomas in the home and discovered he had been stabbed, Ables said.

Thomas was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia where he later died, according to the release. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Newberry.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a motive for the stabbing was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the stabbing along with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.