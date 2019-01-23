Kentucky authorities are investigating Wednesday afternoon a suspicious package that arrived at the Diocese of Covington, according to a Kenton County dispatcher.

A 911 caller said the package arrived by mail, and that the building is being evacuating, the dispatcher said.

“We have been called. They’re investigating,” the dispatcher added.

Authorities said the evacuation was underway at about 4:30 p.m.

The investigation comes on the heels of an incident in Washington, D.C., this past weekend involving Covington Catholic High School students, participants in an Indigenous Peoples March and members of the Black Hebrew Israelites, a hate group. Videos of the incident sparked national debate.

More: Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann on Today Show: 'People judged me based off one expression'

More: Covington Catholic confrontation shows ugly side of Kentucky, and US as a whole

More: Covington Catholic confrontation shows ugly side of Kentucky, and US as a whole

More: The March for Life is a different kind of field trip for schools like Covington Catholic

Follow Max Londberg on Twitter: @MaxLondberg

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Investigation underway after suspicious packages found at Diocese of Covington