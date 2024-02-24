Investigation underway after third inmate since December dies in Shasta County Jail

Officials are investigating the second Shasta County Jail death in two weeks ― and the third since December.

In the most recent death, shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday inmates alerted jail officials that a man was unresponsive in his jail cell, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies attempted to revive the man until medics arrived, but they were unable to save the man, officials said. The inmate was identified as Jedidiah Clinton Peltier, 45, of Redding.

Peltier had 15 misdemeanor and felony cases dating back to 2017 on file in Shasta County Superior Court, according to court records. The cases against Peltier ranged from drug possession and receiving stolen property to failure to appear in court.

Raymond Leon Burns, 58, also was found unresponsive in his jail cell at about 7:15 a.m. Feb. 15, according to the sheriff's office. Medical staff were called to his cell and he was declared dead shortly thereafter, officials said.

A postmortem examination had been scheduled, but officials said they do not suspect foul play.

A Shasta Lake man incarcerated at the Shasta County Jail is dead from what deputies suspect could be a fentanyl overdose, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

The on Dec. 12, sheriff's officials said Jonathan DeJesus Hurtado, 24, of Shasta Lake likely died of a fentanyl overdose

Staff said Hurtado may have died as a result of taking fentanyl, but won't be sure what killed him until the coroner makes a final determination.

Within days of Hurtado's death, first responders and medical staff at the jail treated three other inmates they suspect overdosed from fentanyl, according to Mapes.

The other inmates survived after receiving Narcan, a drug used to treat active opioid overdoses. But staff weren’t able to revive Hurtado, officials said.

Hurtado was in custody for a parole violation and failure to appear warrants since last Oct. 15, he said.

Sheriff's office spokesman Tim Mapes said in December that officials did not knkow how fentanyl got into the jail.

"As part of the booking process, every inmate that is brought into the Shasta County Jail undergoes an extensive search for contraband and is medically evaluated prior to being housed. Fentanyl, however, can be easily hidden and even trace amounts can be lethal," Mapes said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Third inmate since December dies in Shasta County Jail