Investigation underway in Trenton after fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night in Trenton, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Here's what we know:

Where and when did the incident occur?

The crash happened on Sunday at 8:45 p.m. on Southeast 53rd Court in Trenton.

Who was the victim?

A 68-year-old Trenton woman.

The investigation

According to the FHP report, a pickup truck was traveling north on Southeast 53rd Court when it struck the woman, who was walking along the roadway. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck fled north, and the vehicle was found abandoned nearby. Authorities have identified a person of interest.

