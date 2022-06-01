Investigation underway at Trotwood Dollar General after reports of armed robbery

Police are investigating at a Trotwood Dollar General after reports of an armed robbery Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the Dollar General in the 700 block of East Main Street at 10 p.m. after reports of an armed robbery in progress, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

Dispatch said that information about a possible suspect was not available.

>> Police investigating new case of mailbox theft at Kettering post office

Video from the scene shows Trotwood Police crews on scene and dusting areas near the register for fingerprints.

We are working to learn what the suspect might have taken and if police have identified anyone of interest.

We will update this story as we learn more.







