Investigation underway after two juveniles hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a northeast Charlotte shooting that has left two juveniles hurt.

The shooting happened just before midnight Saturday on Reagan Drive off West Sugar Creek Road, near the New Destiny Worship Center.

ALSO READ: One person seriously hurt after shooting in Gastonia; suspect in custody

A Channel 9 crew at the scene learned from witnesses the shooting happened during a party nearby. Police were actively surveying the scene just after midnight.

It is unknown where the exactly the shooting happened.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The exact ages of the victims have not been released.

There has not been any information released regarding suspects. We are looking to learn more information about what led up to the shooting.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD charges man accused of shooting, killing woman at ATM in University City)



