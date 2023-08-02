Investigation underway after Tyngsborough teen found dead in her home

Authorities are investigating after they say a teenage girl was found dead in her home on Monday.

Tyngsborough Police say they received a call for an unresponsive person at a residence in town around 7:46 a.m. Arriving officers found a 14-year-old girl and immediately began rendering emergency medical services, according to officials.

The girl was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is not being released at this time.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation, although police say the death was not immediately ruled to be suspicious.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

