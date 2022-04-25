Investigation underway after video appears to show officer punch suspect during arrest

A north Mississippi police department says it is investigating after video of an arrest went viral on social media.

In the video, it appears an officer punches a Senatobia man in the back of the head multiple times.

Andre Burton told FOX13 he was just walking home when he was attacked by police.

Burton said he was walking down Short Street when an officer told him he needed to get off the street.

Brown said he couldn’t believe what happened next.

“He told me to come here. I walked on him, and he started attacking me, he hit me in the back of the head, and they charged me with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. How was I resisting arrest when I did nothing?” Burton said.

The Senatobia Housing Authority confirmed the video came from one of its cameras in the Newtown neighborhood.

Burton told FOX13 he has suffered since the beating last Tuesday night.

Forty seconds into the video, it appears an officer punched Burton at least four times in the back of the head.

“I have been having headaches, my ankle is swollen, and my back is hurting,” said Brown. “Something needs to be done. They are way too corrupt down here the way they do us. I was walking home, and they attacked me.”

Burton said he has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest in the case.

He and his mother said they plan to sue the Senatobia Police Department.

“Every officer that was involved that night or saw what happened to my son, I want every one of their badges,” Maeree Burton said. “I do not want them to be police officers here in Senatobia, Mississippi, no more.”

FOX13 reached out to the Senatobia Police Department and the police chief and was told they would make a statement on the case when they have researched all details.

We went to get a clean copy of the video but couldn’t because police surrounded the Housing Authority for the City of Senatobia, and there was police tape up.

The director of the Housing Authority said it was because police wanted a copy of the video that went viral on social media.

The video was recorded off a security camera monitor by the sister of the man allegedly beaten by police. Police had the place taped off Monday because they were getting a search warrant for the video.

FOX13 took the copy of the video given to us by Andre Burton’s family to law enforcement training specialist Bennie Cobb, a retired Shelby County Sheriff’s Office captain.

“I watched the video, and it is disturbing to me to see the police officers reacting that way,” Cobb said.

Cobb said that no matter what the stop was for, he couldn’t see a reason for the punches.

“Once they had him restrained, I didn’t see the necessity to have him struck in the back of the head several times. There were more than enough officers there, so without knowing what he was charged with, in my mind, the force appears to be excessive,” Cobb said.

“They need to get them off of the force because it was unnecessary force on me, and I wasn’t doing anything,” Burton said.

“Once the officer had him over and was patting him down, the suspect may have flexed up or resisted, but there were more than enough officers to take him to the ground. The strikes to the head were unnecessary, and there is no way they can be justified,” Cobb said.

FOX13 reached out to Senatobia Police and the chief, but no one is talking yet.

In a weekend Facebook post, the department said it is reviewing what happened.

