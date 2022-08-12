Investigation underway after videos posted to social media show alleged animal cruelty

Rapides law-enforcement agencies have issued statements after people began reporting several videos posted to social media that show alleged animal cruelty.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office said it is aware of the videos and that its animal-control and criminal-investigation divisions are conducting a thorough investigation.

The department said in a statement Thursday that it has received one complaint from an owner about mistreatment of their pet shown in one of the videos.

"We appreciate everyone, some from all over the country, who has reached out via phone calls, emails and Facebook posts," the department stated.

The Alexandria Police Department also issued a statement Thursday because of social media rumors about one woman featured in a video. The woman has never been employed by the department, the statement says.

The Sheriff's Office said it would release an update when its investigation is done.

