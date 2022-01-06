Investigation underway after window shot out at Bermudian Middle School

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to Bermudian Middle School Jan. 2 after it was found that someone shot out a window in the school’s gymnasium.

The school was not in session at the time of the shooting.

Authorities believe the shooter was located on Carlisle Pike, where a shell casing was found.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Beck with the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg Barracks at 717-334-8111, or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057, who are offering a reward.

Tips can also be submitted to accrimestoppers.com.

