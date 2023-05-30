Investigation underway after woman found dead at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the water at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, authorities announced Tuesday.

Saugus police officers located the woman off of a beach shortly after 11 a.m., a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said.

State troopers, crime scene technicians, and detectives are still scouring the scene for evidence.

The woman’s name hasn’t been made public.

Information surrounding the cause and nature of the woman’s death wasn’t immediately clear.

The beach where the woman was found is located near a popular walking and hiking path.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

