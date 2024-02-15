Investigation underway after woman found fatally stabbed in Wilmington park
Authorities said the deadly stabbing took place inside of a residence and that the victim's remains were brought to the park.
Authorities said the deadly stabbing took place inside of a residence and that the victim's remains were brought to the park.
The prolific ransomware gang LockBit has claimed responsibility for hacking one of India's top brokerage firms, Motilal Oswal. Indian authorities say they are aware and investigating the incident. On Tuesday, LockBit added the Indian brokerage giant Motilal Oswal to its dark web leak site, according to the listing seen by TechCrunch.
The stories you need to start your day: Chiefs pay tribute to Kansas City victims, Trump’s big hearings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Polestar's 2024 design contest will start in March, and the winning design will get turned into a 1/64-scale Hot Wheels car.
Cook like the Contessa: Sur La Table has Le Creuset's Dutch ovens, skillets, cocottes and more, starting at just $22.
Influencers and businesses who promote Instagram and Facebook posts through Meta's iOS apps will soon need to pay more to cover a 30 percent cut that Apple is taking.
“Contractors are spending three to five hours on a potential customer, and they have a sales conversion rate of 20 to 25%,” said Phil Krinner, co-founder and CEO of Arch, a software company that caters to HVAC installers. Buildings produce about 30% of the carbon pollution in the U.S., and Krinner saw an opportunity to reduce emissions by encouraging people to switch from fossil fuel heat to heat pumps. The technology was ready, he discovered, but contractors were not.
Lancia used its second lease on life to develop a new Ypsilon with an electric drivetrain, an unusual design, and a high price tag.
Bose’s new open-fit earbuds are more of a fashion accessory than a wearable and come with some inherent trade-offs.
Elliott worked as an assistant at South Carolina before taking the Georgia State job in 2017.
Retail sales declined more than Wall Street expected in January.
In today's edition: Tragedy in Kansas City, Q&A with our new baseball reporters, England's medieval football match, and more.
The biggest news stories this morning: Can geoengineering stop the ice caps from melting? An earnings typo sent Lyft's stock price into the stratosphere, X may have let terrorist groups pay for verification.
Intuitive Machines' Odysseus has started making its way to the moon and could make history as the first privately built lander to touch down on the lunar surface.
We recently spent a week in the Genesis Electrified GV70, and there are a few things about this luxury electric crossover that stood out to us while living with it.
GM has announced a significant expansion of its Super Cruise operating area by around 750,000 miles to rural roads and minor highways in the US and Canada.
In 2017, "new retail" began appearing in Alibaba's earnings reports. Coined by the Chinese e-commerce behemoth, the term refers to the seamless integration of online and offline retail. Six years later, Alibaba is having a moment of reckoning with this strategy as it looks to offload some of its offline retail assets.
Cyan Racing developed a slightly softer and more touring-oriented version of its Volvo P1800-based resto-modded coupe.
Elon Musk has started moving his businesses away from Delaware, following a judge's decision in the state to invalidate his $56 billion Tesla pay package.
A Hendrick Motorsports driver had won the pole for the last three Daytona 500s.
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.