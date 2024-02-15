Investigation underway after woman found fatally stabbed in Wilmington park

TechCrunch

“Contractors are spending three to five hours on a potential customer, and they have a sales conversion rate of 20 to 25%,” said Phil Krinner, co-founder and CEO of Arch, a software company that caters to HVAC installers. Buildings produce about 30% of the carbon pollution in the U.S., and Krinner saw an opportunity to reduce emissions by encouraging people to switch from fossil fuel heat to heat pumps. The technology was ready, he discovered, but contractors were not.