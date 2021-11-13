Investigation underway: Woman privately taken to Mercer after reported shooting

Nov. 13—BLUEFIELD — A reported shooting in McDowell County was under investigation Friday evening after a female individual was brought to Mercer County in a private vehicle and transported to local hospital.

Mercer County 911 received a report about 4 p.m. about a vehicle carrying a person with a gunshot wound that had stopped at a Bluewell store. An ambulance took this person to Princeton Community Hospital. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department spoke with the female individual.

Chief Deputy Alan Christian said this individual had been shot in the leg, and that the incident allegedly happened in McDowell County. The case was turned over to the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment.

Sgt. R.A. Marsh of the Welch detachment said that troopers were getting conflicting information and still working to determine what had happened. The female individual's condition was not available.

McDowell County 911 had not received a report about a shooting, according to Sheriff James Muncy.

The case was still under investigation Friday, Marsh said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com