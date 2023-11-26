Investigation underway after woman's body found in Wilmington creek

Wilmington authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was found off of Smith Creek.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found floating in Smith Creek off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, detectives recovered the body of a female floating in the waterway near the Wilmington International Airport just after 1 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be reported as it becomes available, the release stated.

