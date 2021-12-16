Investigation unfolding after gunman shoots his way into Centre Region drugstore, police say

A gunman shot his way into a Centre Region drugstore before dawn Thursday and took an undetermined amount of medication, State College police wrote in a statement.

The unidentified man fired a gun about 2:20 a.m. Thursday at Rite Aid’s glass doors to make his way into the drugstore chain at 1927 S. Atherton St., police wrote. He fled the area after taking the medication.

An investigation is ongoing. The man should be considered “armed and potentially dangerous,” police wrote. Those who believe they have seen the man were encouraged to call 911.

Officers asked those with information about the burglary to either call 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit a tip online.