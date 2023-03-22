Investigation of Virginia Beach pastor could take months, special prosecutor says

A special prosecutor who was asked to determine whether prostitution-related charges against a Virginia Beach pastor should be re-filed told a judge on Tuesday his investigation could take up to another 90 days to complete.

Brunswick County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Blaine Jr. offered the information during an expungement hearing held for Rock Church pastor John Blanchard in Chesterfield County Circuit Court, according to Del. Tim Anderson, who was among the participants.

The civil court hearing was held to determine whether Blanchard’s request to have his criminal case expunged from his record should be granted. Blaine asked Circuit Judge Steven Novey to hold off on ruling on the matter for at least another 90 days while he continues his investigation, Anderson said. The judge agreed to give him until June 7.

Blanchard was one of 17 men arrested during an October 2021 police sting at a motel in Chesterfield County. Police said Blanchard and the others had been communicating online with an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old prostitute, and arranged to meet the person at the motel. All were charged with felony solicitation of prostitution. Those who drove to the motel also were charged with using a vehicle to promote prostitution.

After numerous delays in the case, Chesterfield County prosecutors asked a judge to withdraw Blanchard’s charges nearly a year later, citing issues with the evidence. Court records show they chose to fully prosecute all the men charged in the sting except Blanchard and one other.

Two months after Blanchard’s charges were dismissed, he filed a request to have them expunged.

In Virginia, a person who’s arrested and charged with a crime — but isn’t convicted — can seek to have their police and court records sealed from public view. The records aren’t destroyed, but can only be seen if a court grants permission. The process requires the person seeking the expungement to file a petition in Circuit Court. A judge then decides whether the request should be granted.

About a month after Blanchard filed his request, Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport announced she’d recently received new evidence in the case and was referring it to a special prosecutor. The Brunswick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office was asked to investigate.

Blanchard and church officials have repeatedly said he’s innocent of the charges. He stepped away from church duties shortly after they were filed but returned to the pulpit after they were dismissed.

Anderson, an attorney and Republican who represents Virginia’s 83rd House District, has repeatedly spoken out about the case and questioned why Davenport’s office chose to abandon it. After Blanchard filed his expungement request, Anderson filed a motion trying to prevent it from being granted. Anderson said Blanchard has repeatedly threatened to sue him for defamation, and he wants to keep the court records open to the public so he can use them to defend himself if Blanchard does file suit.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com