Investigation yields nearly 2 lbs of meth, other drugs, over $26,000 and firearms in Ithaca

A joint law enforcement investigation at 306 Lake Ave. in Ithaca on Tuesday yielded 1.9 pounds of meth, other drugs, firearms, and over $26,000.

The other drugs included over 350 doses of illegally possessed suboxone and several other narcotics in smaller quantities, according to the the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team.

Police also found a handgun that was reported stolen, a "ghost" gun that was manufactured without a serial number, a shotgun and assorted ammunition. Tuesday’s seizure marks a total of six illegally possessed guns that Ithaca police have removed from the community in November.

A picture of the seized firearms, narcotics, ammunition, and U.S. Currency.

In addition, police also discovered several high-end bicycles and power tools that were reported stolen, police said.

Ithaca police were assisted at the scene by the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.









This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Ithaca drug bust yields nearly 2 lbs of meth, guns and $26K