Investigationintodeath of CT woman thought to be first Gilgo Beach victim ongoing, official says

Jul. 17—Rex Heuermann, 59, was charged last week with first- and second-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Heuermann, who prosecutors said owns an architectural business in Manhattan, pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday and was held without bond. He is scheduled to next appear in court Aug. 1.

The investigation into Brainard-Barnes' death remains ongoing, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a news conference Friday afternoon.

"We are working through evidence," Tierney said. "A lot of the evidence has to do with forensic evidence and analyses that are not completed, but once those analyses are completed, we feel good about the case and we're just going to continue to let that process go."

The family of Brainard-Barnes could not be reached Monday.

A 32-page bail application filed by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office identified Heuermann as "the prime suspect in her death" and said the investigation, which is continuing, is "expected to be resolved soon."

The application noted that there is "substantial evidence" of Heuermann's involvement in Brainard-Barnes' disappearance and death. Moreover, the evidence closely resembles methods he is suspected of using with the other three women.

Tierney said the initial plan was to allow the grand jury investigation to go a little further. However, the task force had to strike a balance between getting the evidence necessary to charge Heuermann versus keeping the public safe.

—

Former CT Sen. Joe Lieberman pledges not to back spoiler in '24

—

WCBS meteorologist Elise Finch, who aired in CT, dead at 51

As law enforcement investigated the case and built evidence, they said they realized Heurmann continued exhibiting suspicious behaviors that he supposedly used in the past. He "continued to patronize sex workers at all hours of the night," and used fictitious email addresses, fake identities and burner phones, according to Tierney.

"Suddenly the balance tips in favor of public safety," he said. "I think we all wanted as a task force to continue it (the grand jury), but I think collectively, we felt that it was time to strike that balance and to take him off the street."

Brainard-Barnes was one of at least 10 people whose remains were found across Long Island in 2010, including eight women, an unidentified Asian man and a female toddler. The 10 all died of suspected homicides, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Officials have not said if all of the deaths are tied to the same case.

After Heurmann's arrest, Tierney said investigators are gathering further evidence through search warrants and other means.

"This is a watershed event in this case," Tierney said. "Together, we'll look at that and see where it leads."

Staff writer Jesse Leavenworth contributed to this story.