Investigations continue after body, human remains found at two High Desert locations

The investigations into the discovery of human remains in Barstow and a woman's body in Apple Valley are underway.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s official told the Daily Press on Tuesday that a woman walking in the area of Tinta and Chiwi roads in Apple Valley located bones believed to be human.

The bones were found on Dec. 31, just north of Highway 18 and west of the Spirit River Center on Apple Valley Road. Detectives responded to the scene and the sheriff’s coroner’s division was notified, sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said.

“The bones were transported to the coroner’s office for further investigation,” Rodriguez said. No other information is available at this time.”

Body found

Sheriff’s officials said the California Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman’s body was discovered on Jan. 4 along northbound Interstate 15.

Caltrans workers discovered the woman inside a trash bag located in a rocky area between Hodge Road and Outlet Center Drive, authorities reported.

CHP officials had no further information on the incident.

The sheriff’s coroner’s division has not identified the remains, Rodriguez

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the CHP Inland Division at 909-806-2400

Both stories are developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

