Investigations continue into two area deaths

Nov. 22—The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department continues its investigations into a hit and run resulting in a death on Grafton Road and the murder of a Fairmont man whose suspected killer is still on the loose.

Chief Deputy Mark Ralston said there have been no new developments in the search for Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, who is the main suspect in the murder of Jamey Lynn Corbin, 47, of Fairmont.

Corbin was found in a vehicle that had crashed on Green Bag Road near Luckey Lane in the early morning hours of Nov. 15. Law enforcement said Corbin's injuries were "not consistent with a car accident " and named Williams as the suspect.

An arrest warrant for first degree murder was issued for Williams, who has managed to remain a fugitive for a full week. Authorities have called Williams "armed and dangerous."

Anyone who believes they may have information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260 or call MECCA 911.

In an unrelated case, MCSD Detective Jonathan Friend said he is waiting on results from the West Virginia State Medical Examiners Office to release more information about a body discovered Nov. 7 on Grafton Road near Boy Scout Camp Road.

The suspicious death is officially being investigated as a hit and run due to investigators finding evidence on the scene that led them to believe the victim was hit by a vehicle.

A close friend of the victim, Renee Gemma, spoke with The Dominion Post and identified the deceased as a 29-year-old resident known as Kimmy Kayann Rose.

Detective Friend said he regularly checks with the examiner's office, but is unable to confirm or release the name of the deceased until results from the medical examiner are returned.

Anyone with possible information on the Grafton Road hit and run is asked to call detectives directly at 304-284-7454.