Investigations lead to arrests for child sex crimes in Fort Mill, Lancaster

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday announced arrests in two different investigations into child sex crimes.

Both suspects were arrested after tips from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the AG’s office said.

One suspect was arrested on Oct. 20 in Fort Mill, according to the AG’s office. He was identified as 45-year-old Edward Walick, and he allegedly distributed child sexual abuse material.

Walick was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He could face up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

Another man was arrested on Oct. 25 in Lancaster for five charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was identified as 50-year-old Richard Brian Pardue of Lancaster, South Carolina. Authorities say Pardue distributed child sexual abuse material.

The attorney general’s office didn’t say the two cases are connected.

(WATCH: Couple accused of child abuse, animal cruelty)