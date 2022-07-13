Investigations into meth, fentanyl sales end in drug charges for Glenmora, Alexandria men

Two Rapides Parish men have been arrested on drug and other charges in separate investigations by Rapides Parish Sheriff's Area Drug Enforcement agents.

Both investigations began earlier this year after complaints about drug sales and distribution in the parish, according to separate news releases.

Both men, one from Glenmora and another from Alexandria, were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on July 6. The Glenmora resident remains in jail on a $120,000 bail, while the Alexandria man bonded out on July 7 after posting a $85,500 bond.

Police say man opened the door holding drugs

In the first case, that of the Glenmora man, the unit had received anonymous complaints about fentanyl sales in the Alexandria area. Agents were able to get an arrest warrant for him on a charge of distribution of fentanyl.

On July 5, a tip came in that police say placed the 24-year-old man at an Alexandria motel. Once agents confirmed he was there, they went to the room.

"Agents knocked on the door, and ... opened the door holding a small baggie of suspected fentanyl in his hands," reads the release.

He was arrested and the room was searched after securing a warrant, according to the release. A larger bag of fentanyl and a handgun were found.

He was booked on the warrant and additional charges of possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance II with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and a probation violation warrant from Allen Parish.

Deputies say discarded meth hit their windshields

In the second case, agents responded to complaints about large amounts of meth being distributed in the parish, reads a separate news release.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the Alexandria man identified as the suspect, who was seen driving on July 6 in the Old Boyce and Airbase roads area. The man didn't stop when deputies tried to pull him over, according to the news release.

It states he drove to Interstate 49 South, where he began "throwing large quantities of suspected methamphetamine from his vehicle, with some hitting the windshield of the deputies' units."

Officers with the Alexandria Police Department joined the chase, which ended in the 9th Street area. More meth was found after the chase ended, and "a significant amount" of meth was recovered off I-49, it reads.

The 21-year-old man was booked into jail on the warrant, as well as possession with intent to distribute less than 28 grams of meth, possession with intent to distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance II, flight from an officer, obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RADE is a multi-jurisdictional unit that investigates drug trafficking in Central Louisiana. Tips can be made anonymously through its Facebook page at facebook.com/RADEunit.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Glenmora, Alexandria men arrested on drug charges after investigations