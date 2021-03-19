Investigations into possible rare, serious vaccine side effects are not worrying - they're reassuring

Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
·3 min read
fauci vaccine
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

  • The European regulator this week declared the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine safe.

  • But it will keep investigating reports of rare clots after vaccination, particularly among younger women.

  • These investigations into side effects shouldn't worry us - they're a sign monitoring is working.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

All effective medicines have side effects. We put up with them because, overall, the medicines make us feel better, or prevent something far worse.

The same principle applies to COVID-19 vaccines.

The benefits of AstraZeneca's shot in preventing COVID-19 - which has killed 2.6 million people worldwide - outweighs the risk of any side effects, the European medicines regulator said Thursday. Its statement followed a thorough investigation into reports of rare and serious blood clots in vaccinated people.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it found no increased risk of blood clots overall with AstraZeneca's vaccine. But it couldn't rule out a link between the vaccine and very rare, serious blood clots in the brain, or a clotting disorder called disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), particularly in women under 55 years old.

The EMA still recommended that people in this demographic take the shot because the risk of these blood disorders was "extremely small."

Despite the recommendation, France announced Friday that it would not give people under 55 AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Ian Douglas, professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told Insider that the EMA's announcement was not worrying, but "reassuring."

It not only showed that potential side effects were being monitored closely, but that regulators were being upfront with the public, he said.

"For these reports to happen, there needs to be a suspicion of a link. But everytime we hear it, it won't mean that it has been caused by the vaccine necessarily," he said.

"It would be worse if all this was being done in secret, and something got out."

Lots we still don't know about the rare blood clots

There are lots of details that we don't yet know about the 25 reported cases of serious blood clotting problems: 18 clots in the brain, seven with DIC.

It's possible that these people were at increased risk of blood clots anyway. For example, they may have had underlying illnesses linked to clots, including COVID-19, or an inherited blood disorder. Smoking, the combined oral contraceptive pill, and hormone replacement therapy are all common reasons a woman under 55 may have an increased blood-clot risk.

The EMA also said that a greater number of women under 55 may have been immunized with AstraZeneca's vaccine, due to targeted vaccine campaigns in different EU countries.

The EMA has updated the AstraZeneca vaccine's leaflet for patients and healthcare professionals to include signs and symptoms of clotting, so people know when to seek help. A severe or worsening headache or blurred vision after immunization requires prompt medical attention, for example, whereas a mild headache doesn't.

Regulators may well establish more potential links between serious illness and other COVID-19 vaccines over the next few months, and issue more guidance. This shouldn't cause alarm: it's simply a sign that the monitoring system works.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • EU countries resume AstraZeneca vaccine as Scandinavia keeps jab on hold

    A number of Scandinavian countries have decided to keep the jab on hold amid blood clotting concerns.

  • Trump's chief of staff could face scrutiny in Georgia criminal probe

    In late December, as then-U.S. President Donald Trump falsely alleged that rampant voter fraud caused his Georgia election loss, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows made an unexpected visit to an Atlanta suburb, hoping to observe an audit of thousands of voter signatures. The Georgia secretary of state’s office said it had just 45 minutes notice of Meadows’ arrival in Cobb County, and it barred him from the room where state investigators were examining the absentee ballot signatures. A day earlier, Trump had publicly complained that the audit was moving too slowly after making baseless claims that Georgia’s signature verification system is rife with fraud.

  • EU regulator declares AstraZeneca vaccine 'safe and effective'

    The review from the medicines regulator comes after a string of European countries suspended their rollouts of the vaccine after fears it caused blood clotting.

  • Boy, 3, is mauled to death by two neighbourhood dogs in New Jersey

    Neighbours describe the dogs as ‘menaces’ to the community

  • Tucker Carlson accuses Biden of punishing the rich by raising taxes on households making over $400,000

    Biden has proposed a tax increase on households that make more than $400,000, but won't raise taxes on families making less than $400,000.

  • Royal Caribbean has sold its Azamara brand including 4 ships for $201 million as the company continues to push back 2021 sail dates

    Royal Caribbean has sold its Azamara cruise line to Sycamore Partners for $201 million in the latest cruise industry shakeup.

  • U.S. FDA approves J&J's multiple sclerosis treatment; launch in April

    With the approval, the drugmaker enters a market currently dominated by big names like Roche's Ocrevus, Novartis' Kesimpta and Gilenya, and Biogen's top-selling drug Tecfidera. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved J&J's treatment, Ponvory, as a daily oral drug to treat relapsing forms of MS, Janssen Pharmaceutical Co said. Multiple sclerosis is a debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves.

  • Taliban expect US withdrawal, vow to restore Islamic rule

    The Taliban warned Washington on Friday against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, promising a “reaction," which could mean increased attacks by the insurgent group. The Taliban issued their warning at a press conference in Moscow, the day after meeting with senior Afghan government negotiators and international observers to try to jumpstart a stalled peace process to end Afghanistan's decades of war. President Joe Biden's administration says it is reviewing an agreement the Taliban signed with the Trump administration.

  • China says 'strong smell of gunpowder' sensed in US talks

    China said Friday a “strong smell of gunpowder and drama” resulted from talks with top American diplomats in Alaska, continuing the contentious tone of the first face-to-face meetings under the Biden administration. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking in Beijing, said American officials at the Alaska meetings had provoked Chinese officials into making a “solemn response” after U.S. officials made “groundless attacks” against Chinese foreign and domestic policies. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other’s country’s policies on Thursday in their meeting in Anchorage.

  • New Amazon football rights mark watershed moment for streaming TV

    For the first time in history, the NFL said Thursday it agreed to license all of its Thursday Night Football games exclusively to a technology company, Amazon. Why it matters: It's a major milestone for streaming. "To-date, no streaming platform has made a substantial sports rights acquisition," Rich Greenfield, partner at LightShed Ventures, wrote in an analyst note.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Beginning in 2023, Amazon Prime Video will carry and produce the games for 10 years. It will shell out roughly $1 billion per year to the NFL, according to CNBC, totaling more $10 billion.The deal also expands traditional TV networks' rights to air games across their digital channels. ViacomCBS, Fox, NBCUniversal and Disney/ESPN will have the ability to air some exclusive games across their streaming services, Paramount+, Tubi, Peacock and ESPN+.Be smart: The NFL and Amazon first began experimenting with a distribution partnership in 2017, when they struck a deal to allow Amazon to stream Thursday Night Football games non-exclusively for the following season.At the time, Amazon reportedly paid around $50 million for distribution rights. Twitter, which had the rights the year prior, reportedly paid $10 million.The big picture: The broader set of NFL games will continue to air on traditional TV networks for the foreseeable future, helping prop up the struggling Pay-TV industry for at least a few more years.NFL games are usually the most-watched type of content on traditional television. Analysts predict that without sports rights, and particularly NFL rights, the entire Pay-TV ecosystem would crumble. Yes, but: There are still fewer people watching games on live TV, which presents an enormous challenge for the League. This year's Super Bowl was watched by a total of 96.4 million viewers, its lowest audience in more than a decade.While the NFL has been experimenting with moving rights to digital platforms, there are sometimes latency and technical problems related to putting live sports on streaming platforms.Go deeper: Pay TV's bleak post-pandemic outlookMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar coup

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday urged a halt to violence in Myanmar and asked the fellow leaders of Southeast Asia countries to hold a summit on the crisis. “Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately to avoid more victims,” Widodo told a televised address, offering his condolences to the victims and their families. Widodo, the leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, said that he will immediately contact the sultan of Brunei, which holds the rotating presidency of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to set up an ASEAN summit to address Myanmar’s turmoil.

  • Team Biden’s First Big China Meeting Descends Into Chaos

    Frederic Brown/AFP via Getty The Biden administration’s first senior-level meeting with China quickly deteriorated into finger-pointing between Chinese and American officials, according to reporters present at the talks.Amid heightened U.S.-China tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with their Chinese counterparts, State Councilor Wang Yi and foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, in Alaska on Thursday. The U.S. officials stopped in Anchorage to attend the talks on their way back from trips to South Korea and Japan.In his opening remarks, Blinken reportedly criticized China for its treatment of Uyghur minorities, its cyber attacks against the U.S., and its tight grasp on Hong Kong.According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, Jiechi responded by saying that the U.S. is the “champion” of cyber attacks, that it has a “deeply rooted human rights problem”—including its history of killing Black people—and that the country doesn’t represent “global public opinion.”🚨 Frosty opening to Biden delegation mtg with China. US is the champion of cyber attacks, doesn't represent global public opinion, and has history of killing blacks, Yang Jiechi tells @JakeSullivan46 and @SecBlinken. Yang says their opening remarks weren’t normal; mine neither.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021 CNN correspondent Kylie Atwood tweeted that, as camera crews were about to leave after opening remarks, Blinken asked them to stay because “he has more to add before they get down to work.”This first US-China meeting already off to a fiery start. After both sides give opening remarks, where China blasts US for a #of things including recent HK sanctions, @SecBlinken tells the cameras, which are leaving, to stay. Says he has more to add before they get down to work.— Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) March 18, 2021 The Alaska talks were to be a deciding factor on whether U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting next month, according to earlier reporting by Bloomberg. The fiery exchange on Thursday may have put the prospects of that meeting into question.In his testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week, Blinken said that “managing our relationship with China” was “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.”The Biden administration has yet to roll back Trump-era sanctions imposed on China, and Sullivan told the top Chinese diplomats on Thursday that while the U.S. does “not seek conflict” with China, “we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends,” according to Reuters. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • LA police: Armie Hammer under sexual assault investigation

    Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault, Los Angeles police said Thursday. Hammer's attorney denied the allegation. Hammer is the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on Feb. 3, LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said.

  • George W. Bush said the Capitol riot left him 'sick to my stomach' and called the Trump supporters responsible 'hostile forces'

    Former President George W. Bush gave a damning assessment of the Capitol rioters, but said he has hope for democracy, in a Texas Tribune interview.

  • Tesla is helping authorities determine whether a driver was using Autopilot during a 'violent' crash in Detroit that left one person in critical condition

    Authorities plan to remove the Tesla's black box and SD card to identify whether the driver was using Autopilot at the time of the crash.

  • Scientist behind coronavirus shot says next target is cancer

    The scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used coronavirus vaccine says people can rest assured the shots are safe, and the technology behind it will soon be used to fight another global scourge — cancer. Ozlem Tureci, who co-founded the German company BioNTech with her husband, was working on a way to harness the body's immune system to tackle tumors when they learned last year of an unknown virus infecting people in China. Within 11 months, Britain had authorized the use of the mRNA vaccine BioNTech developed with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, followed a week later by the United States.

  • Factbox: Sanctions imposed against Myanmar’s generals since they seized power

    World leaders from Washington to Singapore have condemned a military coup in Myanmar, urging generals to halt a deadly crackdown on demonstrators, release detainees including civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore the elected government. Some countries have followed up with targeted financial sanctions in hopes of putting the squeeze on the generals who staged the Feb. 1 coup and convince them to change course. With the European Union set to approve sanctions on Myanmar next week, here is a snapshot of other actions around the globe.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.

  • Here are all 29 lawsuits Trump is facing now that he’s left office

    He faces more than a dozen lawsuits and investigations

  • Lebanon Hezbollah chief will support new cabinet if announced Monday

    Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday he would support a new Lebanese cabinet if one is announced on Monday, but said that a government formed solely of specialists would not last. President Michel Aoun is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri next week. The two politicians have been wrangling for months as the country sinks deeper into financial crisis.