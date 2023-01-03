Investigations underway after 2 individuals shot by law enforcement in Eastern Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating two shootings that involved law enforcement in recent days, one of which reportedly left a person dead.

The first shooting occurred Sunday in Middle Fork, state police say. State police said troopers responded to a call for service and interacted with a man who a became deadly threat to police.

Two state police troopers shot at the man, according to state police. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. State police didn’t say what the man did to become a deadly threat to police. They also didn’t say what the man’s condition was.

Another shooting occurred Monday, according to a report from WYMT in Eastern Kentucky.

Around 11 a.m. Monday state police were called to Krypton Lick Branch Road in Hazard for a report of fatal shooting, according to WYMT. All state police released to WYMT was that one person died in the shooting and multiple agencies responded.

Both investigations are ongoing.