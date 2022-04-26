Investigations underway after man dies while being detained by police at Indianapolis home

Officers responding to a disturbance at a northeast side home have been placed on administrative leave after a man they were detaining died while in custody, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two departments within the police department will investigate as well as a civilian-majority use of force review board once the other investigations are complete.

Officers arrived at the home in the 3700 block of Marrison Place at about 3:20 a.m. Monday. They were told by a father that his adult son was experiencing a mental health issue and needed an ambulance, according to IMPD.

Officers immediately requested an ambulance, according to police, who said they observed the man moving through the home naked, sweating and bleeding from his mouth.

Officers tried to communicate with the man to prepare him for transportation by an ambulance, according to police.

The man moved to areas of the home where officers lost sight of him several times, according to IMPD.

Police said they tried negotiating and using de-escalation tactics for more than 10 minutes when the man moved quickly toward an officer, according to IMPD.

The officer deployed his electronic control device, more commonly known as a taser, striking the man in the chest with at least one of the two prongs, according to IMPD.

Police said after the taser trigger is pulled, it is automatically activated for five seconds.

"The officer activated the taser twice and the man continued to resist after the deployment of the taser," according to a news release from IMPD.

Due to the man’s size, officers placed him in two pair of linked handcuffs, which they said provides more comfort to large individuals, according to IMPD.

Medics waited outside the home until they were told it was safe to enter once the main was detained, according to IMPD.

Medics asked the man to roll over and he did not respond, according to police. After medics checked for a pulse, the man was unhandcuffed and medics and officers administered CPR, according to police.

The man was transported by medics to a local hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead shortly after he arrived, according to IMPD.

Multiple officers were wearing body-worn cameras, which were activated during the incident, according to police.

The police department’s Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct a criminal investigation, according to IMPD. The department’s Internal Affairs department is conducting a separate administrative investigation.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a review of the officers’ use of force after the criminal and administrative investigations are complete, according to IMPD.

The officers who were directly involved have been placed on administrative per IMPD’s standards, according to police.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office responded and is investigating the nature and cause of the man’s death. The coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased after proper identification and next-of-kin notification.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is being consulted throughout the investigation, according to police.

The Chaplain’s Office, Victim’s Assistance and the Police Officer Support Team responded to provide support at the scene, according to IMPD.

