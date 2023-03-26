Investigative journalist
Responsibilities:
• Pitching exclusive story ideas;
• Having and developing sources;
• Filing FOI requests;
• Independently setting up interviews and organizing work trips;
• Creating exclusive content;
• Participating in multimedia investigative stories if required (video supplement or podcast);
Requirements:
• English language (C1 or native speaker);
• Ukrainian and/or Russian language (C1 or native speaker );
• Sufficient journalistic experience;
• Experience working for an online and/or print publication;
• Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;
• Familiarity with OSINT and fact checking;
• Ability to scrape, clear up and analyze data as well as experience working with databases would be considered an advantage;
• Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines;
• Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;
• A strong devotion to democratic values and journalism standards;
• Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.
We offer:
• market level pay;
• flexible work schedule;
• a young and highly motivated team;
• the ability to create stories for an award-winning publication known around the world.
Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to myroniuk.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Investigative Journalist” in the title of the email.