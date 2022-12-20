Investigative report reveals accusations in Tipp City detective case

Dec. 20—A Tipp City police officer charged Friday with misdemeanor assault and sexual imposition is accused of tackling a female to the floor and slapping her on the buttocks during a party in August, an investigative report obtained by the Dayton Daily News shows.

Todd Daley, 33, is on paid administrative leave from the police department, where he was working as a detective. The leave was ordered Nov. 14 by police Chief Greg Adkins after he was notified of the allegations by the woman.

Daley faces three misdemeanors of assault and one misdemeanor of sexual imposition for alleged actions while off duty and attending the party at a private residence in Monroe Twp. near Tipp City.

Investigators said Daley told them in his interview that he was not intoxicated and had engaged in what he called "horseplay."

The report was made by the Miami County Sheriff's Office, which was asked by Adkins to investigate the allegations.

Arraignment for Daley is scheduled for next week in Miami County Municipal Court.

The report includes information from sheriff's investigators' interviews with the woman, Daley and others who were at the party.

The woman told investigators she was tackled to the floor three times by Daley during the party — once in a kitchen, once on stairs and once in the basement. She claimed her shoulder was injured when she allegedly was tackled by Daley in the basement. During that encounter, the woman said she asked Daley to get off her as she was pinned to the floor.

While getting up, she alleged, "he smacked her buttocks forcibly with his hand," investigators wrote in the report. She said she told Daley that evening that "he had touched her in an unwanted sexual manner" and that he had apologized.

Police were not called that night because the woman said she thought people who worked with Daley would respond. She later reported the allegations to someone else, who notified police.

In his interview, Daley told investigators he "tapped" the woman on the buttocks. He said they engaged in "horse play consisting of using police subject control movements," investigators reported. Daley said he did not remember two of three alleged tacking incidents, but other witnesses did, the investigators wrote.

Daley has been a member of the Tipp City Police Department since December 2017, coming to Tipp City from the West Milton police force.

In early 2019, he was recognized as Tipp City's officer of the year for 2018. Later in 2019, he was suspended without pay for 160 hours by then-chief Eric Burris after he was convicted of operating a vehicle while under the influence that July in Piqua.