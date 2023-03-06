Investigative unit says man with knife ignored commands before officers fatally shot him

Mar. 5—Officers who found a wanted man in a closet in a Frederick apartment on Saturday backed away as they ordered him to drop a knife, but fatally shot the man when he rushed toward one officer, authorities said.

The man "rapidly moved toward one of the officers with the knife held out in front of him," the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division said in a press release on Sunday.

Two officers shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Independent Investigations Division, which, by state law, is handling the investigation.