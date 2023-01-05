Investigator details child molestation case from Hall County sleepover

Jan. 5—A 7-year-old boy told authorities during a forensic interview that he was shown an inappropriate video by a Clermont woman and was asked if he wanted to touch her private parts, according to testimony Wednesday in Magistrate Court.

Hall County Sheriff's Office Investigator Robert Frisbie detailed the case against Rachel Barbara Wassing, who was charged with child molestation and electronic furnishing of obscene material to a minor.

Wassing was arrested Dec. 13 and released the next day on a $10,000 bond.

Defense attorney Hammond Law III said Wassing is not guilty of what she is accused and her electronic devices will show she is innocent.

Frisbie was assigned the case after a report was taken by the patrol division. A woman requested an officer come out Aug. 1 after her son made an outcry about being shown inappropriate videos.

Authorities set up a forensic interview for the boy who described a sleepover in June at Wassing's home, saying that he had a pain in his stomach to talk about it.

Frisbie said the boy detailed three incidents in the same night, the first being in the kitchen when Wassing was drinking.

The boy said Wassing asked him if he wanted to touch her private parts, to which he said no.

The boy later went up to take a shower.

"While he was in the shower, he had described Rachel coming into the bathroom and starting to pull the curtain aside," Frisbie said.

The boy told Wassing to get out of the bathroom, Frisbie testified.

After getting out of the shower, the boy put on his pajamas and left the bathroom.

Wassing then said she wanted to show him something, a video that the boy described as "women jumping up and down on men's penises," Frisbie testified.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Wassing's home and seized multiple electronic devices, and Wassing later had a two-hour interview with law enforcement.

Wassing told investigators she was never alone with the child before she learned what the allegations were, Frisbie said.

When asked if there would be any searches on her phone related to pornographic videos, Wassing said she was researching the effects of child abuse in adulthood and ended up on a pornographic website.

Frisbie said he didn't see any searches on the phone relating to child abuse research.

Law focused his cross-examination on the corroborating evidence for the charges.

Frisbie did not have specific information on who else was in the house at the time of these alleged incidents. The investigator also said they haven't recovered any evidence while processing her devices that backs up the cellphone video claim.

Law did not offer any argument or evidence after Frisbie's testimony.

Judge Elizabeth Reisman moved the case on to Superior Court as charged.