Investigator details rape case from Oakwood party

Nov. 3—A woman woke up to screaming and a man raping her after falling asleep at a party last month in Oakwood, according to court testimony Wednesday.

Joseph Jaman Lindsey, 41, of Homer, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with rape after an incident earlier that day on Poplar Springs Road.

Lindsey was in Magistrate Court with attorney Kyle Denslow on Wednesday.

Sheriff's Office Investigator Joe Groover detailed his conversations with the woman at the hospital.

The woman told Groover she went with a friend to a party at a short-term rental on Poplar Springs Road, not knowing anyone else except the friend at the party.

She told authorities she had a lot of alcohol and went to a downstairs bedroom to sleep, Groover said.

Groover said the woman awoke to screaming and yelling, realizing that someone was on top of her.

"Someone had come into the room and was yelling at the person who was raping her, telling him to quit," Groover said.

Several of the men at the house started beating the suspect, making him leave.

Partygoers called dispatch to report the sexual assault and that the suspect had been kicked out of the house.

A deputy found Lindsey a few miles away, matching the description of the suspect given by the partygoers, Groover said.

After being taken into custody, Lindsey told Groover that he was walking down Queen City Parkway around 2-3 a.m.

The host of the party who rented the home drove by Lindsey and asked him if he wanted to come with him.

After getting something to eat, Lindsey went upstairs to the living room and fell asleep.

Lindsey told authorities he woke up to people yelling at him to get off of the woman. He said someone must have carried him, because he did not know how he got to the downstairs bedroom, Groover said.

Detectives believe the rape occurred between 5-6 a.m.

Though Lindsey told varying stories, the consistent elements were that it was consensual sex and that he thought he was being framed, Groover said.

Story continues

The woman told authorities she was unconscious, had never seen Lindsey before and did not consent to having sex with him.

After Groover's testimony, neither the prosecution nor defense offered any arguments to Magistrate Court Judge Andy Maddox.

Maddox bound the case over to Superior Court as charged.