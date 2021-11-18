Investigator on Don Lewis ‘Tiger King’ case says ‘certain elements are missing’

The investigation into the 1997 disappearance of Tampa millionaire Don Lewis is in far better shape than it was when Tiger King was released 19 months ago, says Joseph C. Dominick.

“It’s definitely a better case,” the former cold case investigator for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. “But certain elements are missing.”

Dominick declined to get into specifics of what’s lacking, but said it takes physical evidence and eyewitness testimony to build a case that can be prosecuted.

Dominick, who retired from the Rochester, N.Y., police department as a homicide detective and later worked as an investigator for the district attorney there, was one of two civilian investigators hired by the Hillsborough sheriff’s office early this year to help out with cold cases. He left the job after about six months, he said, for personal reasons.

Dominick said he picked up the Don Lewis case on his first day, and that Sheriff Chad Chronister held to his promise to commit resources to the investigation. Witnesses from decades ago were re-interviewed and tracked down in other states. The entire case file was reviewed thoroughly.

Timelines, which he said are particularly crucial in the case, were pored over.

Investigators are fully aware of the internet sleuths who’ve been posting theories online, he said. And they are aware of everything said about the case in Tiger King, the wildly popular Netflix documentary that renewed interest in Lewis’ disappearance.

“There’s nothing on the internet we aren’t aware of and haven’t already checked out,” he said. “Maybe some of these internet sleuths have it right — and they have pretty much the same stuff that the police have — but there’s some other stuff out there that is just crazy, made up B.S.”

The sequel, Tiger King 2, was released Wednesday. In it, it’s revealed that a Homeland Security document from 1997 states that someone claimed to see Lewis alive in Costa Rica after he went missing.

Anything in Tiger King or elsewhere about Lewis being alive in Costa Rica or involved in illegal activities in Central America is, Dominick said, “all noise.” After looking at all the available evidence, he feels strongly that Lewis never left Tampa.

Now, he said, it’s going to take someone with firsthand knowledge of what happened. “I strongly believe from what I know that those people are out there,” he said. “They need to come forward.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a news conference to discuss the investigation today at 10 a.m.