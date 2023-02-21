Investigator: Gun used in fatal shooting was exchanged in Brandon Miller's car

Gavel

A police investigator testified Tuesday that University of Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller was on the scene of a fatal shooting that led to the arrest of his now-former teammate.

Branden Culpepper of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was the first witness in a hearing for 21-year-old Darius Miles at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse. Culpepper testified that Miles and Michael Davis were in Miller's car shortly before the Jan. 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris of Birmingham.

Investigators believe Miles provided the gun and that Davis fired the shot that killed Harris. Culpepper testified that Miles gave Davis the gun while the two were in the back seat of Miller's car.

