Investigator set for advanced computer training

Dec. 14—Crimes involving computers are increasing, and law officers are also using them more in solving the offenses.

With that in mind, Henderson County Investigator Dustin Smith will be traveling to the National Computer Forensics Institute for some specialized training to allow the department to perform tasks in house that previously had to be handled by an outside agency.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse explained the opportunity to Henderson County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

The National Computer Forensic Institute classes are presented by the United States Secret Service. Hillhouse said when Smith applied he was told there is usually a waiting list, however he was accepted on his first try.

The five week class is in Hoover, Alabama. The institute will not charge any tuition for the training and will cover the meals and cost of lodging.

"What they will talk about during the training is different computer crimes," Hillhouse said. "He will learn how to dump computers and gather forensic evidence."

Now, the county has to rely on federal agencies, the Texas Department of Public Safety or a larger county to provide those services.

"You sent your stuff off and it's months and months and months before you get your stuff back," he said.

The institute will provide the equipment for the classes and sent him home with software that he needs to put what he's learned to use.

"It's a longer class than we usually send our investigators to," Hillhouse said.

Smith has been investigating computer crimes with HCSO for the past couple of years. In September 2020, acting on a tip, Smith arrested a sex offender who had child pornography on devices. In Jul, 2021, Smith was involved in an investigation of a man who was arrested for having 150 pornography videos on his phone.