Investigator was shot at least twice by Wisconsin suspect

·2 min read

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — An undercover sheriff's investigator who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire that killed a homicide suspect at a Wisconsin gas station is recovering at a hospital after being shot at least twice, authorities said.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the investigator, whose name hasn't been released, wanted to know as he was being treated whether his gunfire had injured any innocent bystanders. No one else was hurt as he brought down the suspect in Caledonia on Tuesday.

“And he was thinking to himself ‘As I’m firing, are my rounds going to hit somebody innocent?’ And that’s what he asked me to hospital, while he lied there with bullet holes in his own body, he said ‘Sheriff, did I hit anybody innocent?’ That’s what he asked. Nothing else,” Schmaling told the Racine County Board on Tuesday night, The Journal Times reported.

The investigator is recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and is doing well, the sheriff said. Authorities haven't yet released the name of the 32-year-old Hartland man he shot and killed at the Mobil gas station.

Tuesday's chain of events began about 7:30 a.m., when the suspect approached and fatally shot a 22-year-old Elkhorn man who was filling his car with gas at the Pilot Travel Center about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away, according to authorities.

“Then rummaged through his pockets to find a set of car keys to get into his vehicle, to find out he didn’t want that car. He got out of that vehicle, and found another random person driving to the gas station ... and he shot at that person. That person got out of there as fast as they could,” the sheriff told the county board.

The sheriff has said a motive for the initial shooting has not been determined. Schmaling said he had watched video of the Pilot Travel Center shooting and described it as an execution.

The suspect then got back into his vehicle and sped off to the Mobil station, where he encountered the investigator pumping gas into his unmarked squad car, officials said.

“This individual, is clear to me after watching the video, had no idea who he (the suspect) is about to encounter. And this, we’re splitting seconds here. He came out, gun drawn and approached the investigator, and started to shoot at him. We are again splitting seconds. The investigator immediately began firing back at him, falling to the ground and taking on at least two rounds, and then firing back at him, ” Schmaling said.

The sheriff said he finds some relief that it was his investigator that the suspect approached at the Mobil station instead of a random citizen.

"Because he was armed and he was trained. He knew what to do when somebody came at him. Otherwise, this maniac would’ve gone on another rampage,” Schmaling said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished

    Yemeni children, who live in a hunger hot spot, wait to get food in June 2021. Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images CC BY-ND Nearly 10% of everyone on Earth – an estimated 768 million of us – were undernourished in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies, job markets and supply chains and inflated food prices. According to the latest edition of an annual food security report from the United Nations, the total sharply increased by an additional 118 million people from 2019, when 8.4% of the wor

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ‘Am I going home?’: Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy asks to be released without bail

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and hurling racial slurs at his Korean American family in Las Vegas reportedly asked to be released from jail without bail. Questioned: In a hearing on Tuesday, a prosecutor raised questions about the "mental competency" of Shelly Ann Hill, according to AP News. The judge said it will be up to Hill's public defenders to seek a competency evaluation.

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on 'burglary domestic violence' charge

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • Judge Who Pimped His 12-Year-Old Daughter Kicked Off the Bench

    DAMIEN MEYERThe 55-year-old former head of the family court in Dijon, France, has been kicked out for attempting to offer his 12-year-old daughter as a sex toy on a “libertine” dating site. The father, referred to in French media reports as Olivier B., was vice-president of the Dijon judicial court where he ran the family affairs division. He was a magistrate judge, which means he heard less complex cases than full judgesOlivier B was arrested last June for “aggravated corruption of minors” for

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Retailers are bedeviled by rampant shoplifting. City leaders say otherwise.

    The city has been gripped by a perception of lawlessness after a string of videos featured people openly shoplifting, seemingly without repercussion.

  • Royal Caribbean is not responsible for the death of toddler Chloe Wiegand, judge rules

    A judge threw out the family's lawsuit against the cruise line, arguing the toddler's grandfather should have known he was holding the girl in an open window.

  • After avoiding capture for months, a couple arrested in killing of NC woman

    They were living under aliases and in a new home. Here’s how they were arrested.

  • Krispy Kreme’s Birthday Means a $1 BirthYAY Dozen, Featuring a Special Sprinkle Donut

    Birthday donuts > birthday cake. 🎉

  • 2 Men Accused Of Drugging And Raping Woman On Spring Break Face Possible Homicide Charges

    Two college roommates could be facing homicide charges after allegedly drugging and raping a woman on spring break in Miami. The Miami-Date State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that they’re considering adding homicide charges to Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, for the death of Christine Englehardt earlier this year, according to the Miami Herald. Englehardt, 24, of Richboro, Pennsylvania, traveled to Miami alone for a spring break holiday. On March 18, Miami Beach police say that C

  • 'Marrying Millions' TV star pleads not guilty to raping teen

    Developer and reality TV personality William Hutchinson pleaded not guilty Tuesday to raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl at his Southern California vacation home. The 63-year-old, who is free on $100,000 bail, declined to comment after the hearing in Orange County Superior Court, telling reporters: “Have a nice day, no thank you" as he got into a car, the Orange County Register reported. Hutchinson is known for his two seasons on the Lifetime series “Marrying Millions,” which followed his romance with 23-year-old fiancee, Brianna Ramirez.

  • Gun resembling Lego toy sparks backlash in US

    A US company is told to stop producing a customised firearm covered in what looks like Lego.