Investigator testifies in case of man accused of shooting at a minivan carrying 6 people

Apr. 28—A man looking for his uncle in a Hall County neighborhood said a Gainesville man pulled a gun and told him to leave, later shooting at a van with six people inside, according to an investigator's court testimony.

Aurelio Hernandez-Valle faces six counts of aggravated assault from an incident around 8 p.m. April 1 on Mountaincrest Drive in Gainesville near a field known for neighborhood soccer games.

Hernandez-Valle appeared in Magistrate Court Friday, April 28, with attorney Brian Dille and a Spanish translator.

Hall County Sheriff's Office Investigator Joe Groover said the driver of the van with a family inside had pulled into a lot looking for their uncle.

"It's gotten to the point where a lot of people come and watch these kids play, so that's where his uncle was," Groover said.

The investigator didn't know if kids were still playing or if a crowd was still there at the time of the incident.

Groover said the victim told law enforcement that the suspect came from the house across the street and told him he needed to leave.

The victim said he would leave as soon as he could find his uncle, the investigator testified.

"At that point, the suspect, according to the victim, said that he had 30 seconds to leave and produced what he described as a yellow pistol," Groover said. "The victim then drove away, and as he was driving away, he said the unknown Hispanic male fired a shot then got into a black Tahoe and pursued."

One shell casing was found where the van was parked, but no one was injured.

The man called 911, telling them where he was going and that the black Tahoe following him had shot at him.

Officers in the area pursued the Tahoe for a short while. Though the Tahoe got away, the officers were able to get the tag.

The victim identified Hernandez-Valle out of a photo lineup, Groover said.

Deputies returned to Hernandez-Valle's home April 15 and found him "hiding in a crawl space," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The six counts for aggravated assault are for the six people in the vehicle. Groover said there were two children including a toddler.

Dille pressed Groover for more specifics on the incident and how Hernandez-Valle was identified through the photo lineup.

"Do you think there ... may be more to the story than fighting over a parking space?" Dille asked.

Groover said from talking with the victim that he works in Athens, and the reason he was in Gainesville was looking for his uncle.

"He assured me several times he had never seen him before (and) there was no other type of altercation, because I asked the same question," the investigator said.

After consulting with his client, Dille did not argue on the charges. Finding probable cause for the charges, Magistrate Court Judge Elizabeth Reisman moved all of the charges on to Superior Court.

When reached by The Times for comment, Dille said the public defender's office is "continuing to investigate" the case.