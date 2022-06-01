Investigators: 10-year-old’s mother handed daughter bag with gun inside before deadly shooting

The mother of a girl whom police said shot and killed her neighbor at an apartment, is now facing charges.

Investigators said the girl’s mother handed the child a bag with the weapon inside.

Stacey Johnson said she may never get over losing her best friend, who was shot and killed on Monday night.

“I know I’ll never be right,” she said.

READ: Police: 10-year-old child shot and killed woman during altercation between 2 adults

Family and friends said LaShun Rodgers was grilling food when her neighbor, Lakrisha Isaac, walked up and slapped her.

“So sad she lost her life in such a senseless situation,” Johnson said.

Rodgers’ cousin, Amber Dozier, said that during the altercation, Isaac handed her 10-year-old daughter a bag with a gun inside.

Dozier said neighbors watched as the girl pulled out the gun, cocked it, then shot Rodgers in the face.

READ: Deputies: Woman in late teens shot to death in Orange County

“She lifted the whole community. This community would not be the same without her,” Dozier said.

Rodgers’ family said she was a mother and a grandmother.

“The situation itself is not – it’s not right,” Dozier said.

READ: Friends describe woman killed by 10-year-old girl as loving, generous neighbor

Isaac is now facing several charges, including manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The 10-year-old has not been charged. It is up to the state attorney’s office if that changes.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.