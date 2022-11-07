Investigators: 2 flown to hospital after shooting at a Beaver County shopping plaza, 1 in custody

At least two people were flown to a hospital and a man is in custody after a shooting at a Beaver County shopping plaza, investigators say.

Beaver County dispatchers say police and medics were dispatched to 3940 Broadhead Road in Monaca at around 6:32 p.m.

Investigators confirm one person was shot but have not released the reason the second victim was flown from the scene.

A representative from Penn State’s Beaver Campus said a message was sent to students after the shooting advising anyone there to remain indoors. Students were off campus were to avoid it.

Investigators went on to say a suspect was taken into custody on Wagner Road near the Lowe’s at around 7:36 p.m.

Penn State Beaver lifted its advisory at around 7:52 p.m.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

