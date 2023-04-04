Investigators say 2 men electrocuted at power substation brought tools to dismantle metal parts

Gainesville police are investigating after two accused thieves were electrocuted early Monday morning at a power substation.

This happened on Atlanta Highway next to the Liquid Nation Brewery.

The two suspects have been identified as Shane Long, 45, and Christopher Wood, 44, both from Gainesville.

Investigators say they brought tools and equipment to dismantle metal parts when something went wrong.

Police say the suspects broke through the fence that surrounds the high-voltage substation.

According to brewery employees, this is not the first time this has happened.

“There were two individuals [a couple of years ago],” said employee Rick Foot. “One was electrocuted. The firefighters responded to that incident.”

Investigators say the substation went up in flames around 2:28 a.m.

Firefighters had to wait for power crews to shut off the electricity before crews could battle the blaze.

“We always want to catch the criminal,” said Lt. Holbrook. “Unfortunately, not this way.”

Georgia Power officials tell Channel 2 Action News this substation is not owned and operated by Georgia Power.

They only provide electricity to the substation and helped first responders to secure the scene.

However, Georgia Power does not manage the safety and security of the substation.

