Investigators find $25K in meth, marijuana in car after crash in Lula

Jan. 11—A Gainesville man hospitalized after a crash now faces drug trafficking charges after more than $25,000 of meth and marijuana were found in his car, authorities said.

Thomas Randall Broome, 37, was hospitalized after a wreck Jan. 2 on Latty Road in Lula.

The Times has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for details on the crash.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Broome was believed to be the driver and the only one in the car.

Hall County and state patrol officials went to the crash site and found drugs in the car.

Drug agents ultimately seized 340 grams of meth and 90 grams of marijuana along with other drug paraphernalia, Williams said.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $25,500.

Broome was charged with trafficking meth and marijuana possession. He was booked Tuesday, Jan. 10, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond on the drug charges.