Investigators find 300 photos of child porn on Buford man's phone, authorities say

Mar. 23—A phone dropped off at a Gwinnett repair shop led to investigators finding at least 300 photos of child porn on a Buford man's phone, according to authorities.

Daniel Allen McFalls, 27, was charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked Wednesday, March 22, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said McFalls' phone was dropped off Oct. 20 at a Gwinnett repair shop. When an employee found some pornography, they called the Gwinnett County Police.

Police determined that McFalls lived in Hall County, so the cellphone was turned over to the Sheriff's Office in November.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators finished processing McFalls' phone last week.

"On the cell phone, they found at least 300 still photos of children, believed to be between the ages of 1 and 14, engaged in sexually explicit activity," according to the Sheriff's Office.