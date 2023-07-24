Investigators find abandoned SUV in search for missing toddler

Investigators are following a new lead as they search for a toddler who went missing from Steele Creek.

Police have been searching for 3-year-old Samalea Daniels and her mother, Tianna Daniels, for almost a month now. They asked the public to look out for an SUV, but now, police in Virginia Beach say they found it abandoned.

Investigative reporter Madison Carter has been following the case closely and spoke to Samalea’s father on Monday. Jalen Davis was on his way to talk to investigators after hearing they found the car over the weekend. Carter learned it was found Saturday in Virginia Beach.

At this point, detectives aren’t sharing details about what clues it might offer. But now that they’ve found the SUV, not only are they unsure about where Samalea and her mother are, they now have no idea what they might be traveling in.

Police told Carter they don’t have any information that suggests Tianna Daniels is getting help on the run. Carter learned she fled to Virginia Beach after taking Samalea last month.

Since then, Jalen Davis has been going from court to court between North Carolina and Virginia while trying to establish custody. An agreement wasn’t in place before Daniels took their daughter.

Police needed a judge to say Samalea should be with her father before they could get involved. Records show that Samalea’s mother took off with her the same day her father legally established custody.

Right now, police only have a missing persons alert out for Samalea, but Carter learned criminal charges against the mother could be on the way.

