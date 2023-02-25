Investigators allegedly find 4K grams of cocaine in Waterbury homes. Two men are charged with operating drug factory.

Two Waterbury men are facing a long list of drug and firearm charges after a search of two homes uncovered more than 4,000 grams of cocaine, other drugs, an illegal firearm and ammunition, police said.

On Feb. 17, investigators with Waterbury’s Vice and Intelligence Division, Gang Task Force Unit and Auto Theft Task Force, Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force and FBI executed searches at homes on Wilson Street and South Main Street and multiple vehicles at those locations, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Investigators allegedly found 4,000 grams of cocaine, 381 grams of crack cocaine, $17,000 in cash, a 9mm handgun with a high capacity magazine and various amounts of ammunition, police said.

The weapon and narcotics were found in common areas where children could have accessed them, and the Department of Children and Families was notified, police said.

Officers arrested Yadiel Baez, 18, and Vincys Baez, 44, who both lived at the Wilson Street home, police said.

Yadiel Baez was charged with operation of a drug factory, sale of more than half an ounce of cocaine, possession with intent to sell a hallucinogenic substance, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver, negligent storage of a firearm and violation of a large capacity magazine requirement, police said.

Vincys Baez, a convicted felon, was charged with operation of a drug factory, sale of more than half an ounce of cocaine, possession with intent to sell a hallucinogenic substance, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver, negligent storage of a firearm and violation of a large capacity magazine requirement, police said.

They both are scheduled to appear in court on March 8 in Waterbury, court records show.