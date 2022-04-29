Investigators arrest 3 people, seize $200,000 worth of drugs in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH – Police seized more than $200,000 worth of illegal drugs and arrested three people in connection to a drug trafficking investigation Thursday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, investigators with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit and the Oshkosh Police Department conducted three search warrants at homes in Oshkosh. During the searches, investigators located about 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 0.25 pound of heroin/fentanyl, 1.25 pounds of cocaine and 0.25 pounds of crack cocaine, and seized the drugs as evidence.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is not releasing the names of the individuals arrested at this time because no formal charges have been issued.

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group — known as LWAM — includes investigators from law enforcement agencies located in Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Calumet counties.

“Drug trafficking in our communities poses a significant threat to the well-being of the citizens that we serve,” Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith said in a statement. “This investigation highlights the high level of work and cooperation of all members of LWAM. We will continue this work in the City of Oshkosh to target those who wish to distribute narcotics in our city and who facilitate the overdose problem we all are facing.”

