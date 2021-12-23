Investigators arrest Lincoln man, Foster woman, seize eight guns and $20,000 in marijuana

A Pawtucket police investigation into an illegal marijuana operation led to the arrests of a Lincoln man and a Foster woman, the seizure of eight guns and more than $20,000 worth of marijuana.

Arrested Monday were Michael Murray, 31, of Lincoln and Shirley Desjarlais, 30, of Foster, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Pawtucket Acting Public Safety Director Chief Tina Goncalves.

The arrests were part of the attorney general's Urban Violent Crime Initiative, a cooperative effort between Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls police, as well as state and federal investigators that helps law enforcement s work across municipal jurisdictions.

Explained: A multi-jurisdictional task force aims to stop gun violence in RI. Here is how it works.

Executing search warrants at 6 Sabin Street in Pawtucket and 18 Ballou Avenue in Lincoln, police seized eight firearms, including two assault rifles, a shotgun and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to Neronha and Goncalves.

The police also seized about 18 pounds of marijuana, and 85 marijuana plants, officials said.

Murray was charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule 1 drug, possession of marijuana in excess of 5 kilograms, license or permit required to carry a concealed pistol, possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation, using a firearm when committing a crime of violence and conspiracy.

Providence police: Bank robber demands 'hundreds,' flees into Kennedy Plaza

Desjarlais was charged with manufacturing, possessing or delivering marijuana in excess of 5 kilograms and conspiracy.

Neronha said, “This operation illustrates the benefits of working together through our Violent Crime Initiative task force. Among the things driving violence in Rhode Island is the proliferation of multiple firearms in the hands of drug dealers. Make no mistake – firearms, and in particular high-powered firearms like those involved here, are used to protect the trade and intimidate others, or worse."

Story continues

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Sign up for our breaking news alerts

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 8 guns, $20K in marijuana seized; Lincoln man, Foster woman charged